Match ends, Mallorca 1, Real Madrid 0.
Real Madrid were stunned 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga with midfielder Marco Asensio missing a penalty against his former club.
Vedat Muriqi's header deflected in off Real Madrid defender Nacho to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.
The champions were given a 59th-minute penalty when home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic brought down Vinicius Junior.
But Rajkovic kept out Asensio's spot-kick, diving to his left to save well.
The defeat left Real Madrid second in La Liga, five points behind Barcelona who host Sevilla later on Sunday.
Mallorca's win over Los Blancos was their first since 2019 and only their second victory against the Spanish giants in 14 matches.
Los Piratas, who have also beaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home this season, stayed 10th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Mallorca
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Rajkovic
- 15MaffeoBooked at 87mins
- 20González
- 21RaílloBooked at 90mins
- 2Nastasic
- 18CostaBooked at 61mins
- 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forNdiayeat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 12BabaSubstituted forBattagliaat 78'minutes
- 4Ruíz de GalarretaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forGrenierat 90+2'minutes
- 19Lee Kang-inSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
- 7Muriqi
Substitutes
- 3Augustinsson
- 5Hadzikadunic
- 8Grenier
- 9Prats
- 10Sánchez
- 11Morlanes Ariño
- 13Greif
- 16Battaglia
- 17Kadewere
- 22Rodríguez
- 23Ndiaye
- 31Román Riquelme
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal
- 22Rüdiger
- 6Nacho
- 12Camavinga
- 15ValverdeBooked at 64minsSubstituted forModricat 64'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forKroosat 71'minutes
- 19CeballosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAlabaat 71'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forMarianoat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Rodrygo
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 4Alaba
- 5Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 18,258
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home29
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mallorca 1, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Post update
Dangerous play by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Post update
Giovanni González (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giovanni González.
Booking
Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca).
Booking
Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid).
Post update
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.