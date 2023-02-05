Close menu
Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: Asensio misses penalty in La Liga shock

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mallorca players celebrate
Real Madrid had won their past four matches against Mallorca before their loss at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Real Madrid were stunned 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga with midfielder Marco Asensio missing a penalty against his former club.

Vedat Muriqi's header deflected in off Real Madrid defender Nacho to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

The champions were given a 59th-minute penalty when home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic brought down Vinicius Junior.

But Rajkovic kept out Asensio's spot-kick, diving to his left to save well.

The defeat left Real Madrid second in La Liga, five points behind Barcelona who host Sevilla later on Sunday.

Mallorca's win over Los Blancos was their first since 2019 and only their second victory against the Spanish giants in 14 matches.

Los Piratas, who have also beaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home this season, stayed 10th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 15MaffeoBooked at 87mins
  • 20González
  • 21RaílloBooked at 90mins
  • 2Nastasic
  • 18CostaBooked at 61mins
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forNdiayeat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 12BabaSubstituted forBattagliaat 78'minutes
  • 4Ruíz de GalarretaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forGrenierat 90+2'minutes
  • 19Lee Kang-inSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
  • 7Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 3Augustinsson
  • 5Hadzikadunic
  • 8Grenier
  • 9Prats
  • 10Sánchez
  • 11Morlanes Ariño
  • 13Greif
  • 16Battaglia
  • 17Kadewere
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 31Román Riquelme

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 64minsSubstituted forModricat 64'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forKroosat 71'minutes
  • 19CeballosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAlabaat 71'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forMarianoat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 1Courtois
  • 4Alaba
  • 5Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
18,258

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home4
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home29
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mallorca 1, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mallorca 1, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Dangerous play by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Giovanni González (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaume Costa.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giovanni González.

  11. Booking

    Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca).

  17. Booking

    Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.

Sunday 5th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1916213973250
2Real Madrid20143340172345
3Real Sociedad19123428181039
4Atl Madrid20105529171235
5Villarreal209472217531
6Real Betis209472420431
7Ath Bilbao208572921829
8Rayo Vallecano198562522329
9Osasuna208571919029
10Mallorca208481618-228
11Celta Vigo206592232-1023
12Girona205782629-322
13Almería196492329-622
14Valencia205692523221
15Sevilla195682126-521
16Espanyol204972430-621
17Real Valladolid1962111428-1420
18Cádiz204791533-1819
19Getafe2046101727-1018
20Elche2016131540-259
View full Spanish La Liga table

