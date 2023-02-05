Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jonny Williams (left) and Gareth Bale (right) went to three major tournaments together

Jonny Williams says Wales can do something special again in European Championship qualifying despite the loss of Gareth Bale.

Wales have a void to fill in their squad following the retirement of the talismanic Bale.

But attacking midfielder Williams, 29, is convinced Rob Page's team can thrive when Euro 2024 qualifiers begin in March.

"I think we'll have to wait a long time to see another Gareth Bale," he said.

"Trying to replace him, for what he did for Wales, it's more or less impossible for me.

"He will be massively missed in the changing room because everyone looked up to him as a leader and a role model.

"But we have to move forward - that's football."

Wales return to action after their disappointing World Cup when they begin a new qualifying campaign with a testing trip to Croatia on 25 March, with a home game against Latvia to follow three days later.

Turkey and Armenia make up the five-team group, with the top two sides qualifying automatically for the Euro 2024, which takes place in Germany.

"It's definitely a group where I believe we can achieve something again," said Swindon Town's Williams.

"We have proved in recent years we can play against the biggest teams in Europe and get results. There is no reason why we can't look to win the group.

"It's a great opportunity for anyone involved in the Wales squad to be part of something special again.

"I have been lucky enough to do it for the last 10 years with a great group of people - it's still a great group of people led by Pagey. Two Euros and a World Cup… it would be amazing to do another one."

Jonny Williams has scored two international goals

Williams was part of Wales' World Cup squad, although he did not make it on to the pitch in Qatar.

Page's team were left feeling they had failed to do themselves justice in Wales' first World Cup since 1958 after exiting the tournament at the group stage.

Having claimed a point from their opening game against the United States, Wales were beaten by Iran and then England.

"It wasn't like us on the big stage - we have usually performed and given a good account of ourselves," Williams conceded.

The much-travelled Williams, who has played for Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Cardiff among others, is enjoying a fine season at Swindon, where he has scored eight goals in 26 appearances in 2022-23.

While he accepts playing for a League Two club may harm his chances of adding to his 32 caps, Williams hopes he will have a part to play in European qualifying.

"I will do my best. If that's enough great, if it's not then it's how it's always been through my career - up and down," he said.

"I have always loved being in the squad. I understand I am playing in League Two now so people might see that as a negative, but it's given me a platform to play a load of games so I see it as a positive in that sense.

"Even though I am playing League Two I have been able to score for Wales and make contributions on the international stage."