German Bundesliga
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of Bundesliga

Bayern players celebrate
Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, set up Kingsley Coman's second goal on his Bundesliga debut

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men.

Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after.

Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back just before half-time and Joshua Kimmich was then sent off in the 54th minute.

But Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern before Mattias Svanberg netted a late second for Wolfsburg.

Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold but the champions shrugged off his dismissal as they rallied to end a run of three league matches without a win.

Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.

Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin - who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday - while Wolfsburg stay seventh.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Casteels
  • 4LacroixSubstituted forKaminskiat 30'minutes
  • 3BornauwBooked at 90mins
  • 5van de Ven
  • 20Baku
  • 32Svanberg
  • 27ArnoldSubstituted forGerhardtat 74'minutes
  • 22Nmecha
  • 6Rosa da SilvaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forParedesat 66'minutes
  • 39WimmerSubstituted forMarmoushat 66'minutes
  • 23WindSubstituted forNmechaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Cozza
  • 10Nmecha
  • 12Pervan
  • 16Kaminski
  • 29Guilavogui
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Marmoush
  • 40Paredes

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 22CanceloSubstituted forBlindat 78'minutes
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichBooked at 54mins
  • 8GoretzkaBooked at 45mins
  • 10SanéBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTelat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forWannerat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 55'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 14Wanner
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Schenk
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
30,000

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Booking

    Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg).

  5. Post update

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.

  8. Booking

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Ridle Baku tries a through ball, but Lukas Nmecha is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  13. Booking

    Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

  19. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich19117156183840
2Union Berlin19123433231039
3B Dortmund19121638261237
4RB Leipzig19106339241536
5Frankfurt19105440261435
6Freiburg1910453030034
7Wolfsburg1985638261229
8Werder Bremen198383137-627
9B Mgladbach197573429526
10B Leverkusen197393031-124
11Köln195862931-223
12Mainz196582731-423
13Augsburg1963102433-921
14Hoffenheim1954102836-819
15VfL Bochum1961122446-2219
16Stuttgart193792234-1216
17Hertha Berlin1935112035-1514
18Schalke1925121441-2711
View full German Bundesliga table

