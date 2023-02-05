Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern München 4.
Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men.
Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after.
Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back just before half-time and Joshua Kimmich was then sent off in the 54th minute.
But Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern before Mattias Svanberg netted a late second for Wolfsburg.
Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold but the champions shrugged off his dismissal as they rallied to end a run of three league matches without a win.
Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.
Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin - who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday - while Wolfsburg stay seventh.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Casteels
- 4LacroixSubstituted forKaminskiat 30'minutes
- 3BornauwBooked at 90mins
- 5van de Ven
- 20Baku
- 32Svanberg
- 27ArnoldSubstituted forGerhardtat 74'minutes
- 22Nmecha
- 6Rosa da SilvaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forParedesat 66'minutes
- 39WimmerSubstituted forMarmoushat 66'minutes
- 23WindSubstituted forNmechaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Waldschmidt
- 8Cozza
- 10Nmecha
- 12Pervan
- 16Kaminski
- 29Guilavogui
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Marmoush
- 40Paredes
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 22CanceloSubstituted forBlindat 78'minutes
- 5Pavard
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichBooked at 54mins
- 8GoretzkaBooked at 45mins
- 10SanéBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTelat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 42MusialaSubstituted forWannerat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 55'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 14Wanner
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 35Schenk
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern München 4.
Booking
Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.
Booking
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Ridle Baku tries a through ball, but Lukas Nmecha is caught offside.
Post update
Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Booking
Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg).
