Match ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 0.
Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.
Second-placed Inter remain 13 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who won 3-0 at Spezia earlier in the day.
Captain Martinez headed the only goal of the game from a corner by former Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.
Inter had two goals disallowed late on - substitute Romelu Lukaku's effort was ruled out for a foul on Malick Thiaw and Martinez's strike for offside.
A long video assistant referee decision upheld the decision to rule out Argentina striker Martinez's effort because he was offside when he ran onto Lukaku's flick to slot home.
Milan, who dropped to sixth in Serie A this weekend, have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.
Stefano Pioli's side did not manage a shot on target until the 75th minute, when Andre Onana denied Brahim Diaz.
The title remains firmly in Napoli's hands thanks to their comfortable win at Spezia, with Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converting a penalty and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen scoring twice.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Onana
- 37Skriniar
- 15AcerbiBooked at 68mins
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23BarellaSubstituted forAsllaniat 90+4'minutes
- 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 89'minutes
- 22MkhitaryanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBrozovicat 71'minutes
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 71'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 71'minutes
- 10La Martínez
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Gosens
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 45Carboni
- 46Zanotti
- 77Brozovic
- 90Lukaku
AC Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Tatarusanu
- 20KaluluBooked at 32mins
- 24KjaerSubstituted forRebicat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 46GabbiaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forThiawat 70'minutes
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 55'minutes
- 30MessiasSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
- 33Krunic
- 8Tonali
- 19Hernández
- 9GiroudBooked at 84mins
- 27OrigiSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 55'minutesBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 10Díaz
- 12Rebic
- 14Bakayoko
- 17Rafael Leão
- 28Thiaw
- 32Pobega
- 40Vranckx
- 56Saelemaekers
- 77Vásquez
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 0.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Gosens.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Kristjan Asllani replaces Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Hakan Çalhanoglu.
Booking
Ante Rebic (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Simon Kjaer.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Ciprian Tatarusanu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
