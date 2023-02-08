Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jeff Hughes celebrates with the County Antrim Shield after Larne beat Glentoran in the 2020 final

Larne skipper Jeff Hughes has announced his retirement from professional football after sustaining a ruptured ACL against Portadown last month.

The 37-year-old, who won two Northern Ireland caps, had planned to retire at the end of the season

Hughes started his career at hometown club Larne and returned in 2018 after playing in England for 13 years.

"It's unfortunate that my retirement has come early but I've been blessed with an incredible career," he said.

Hughes made the decision to retire based on medical advice after suffering a ruptured ACL with MCL and meniscus damage - the midfielder will require an operation.

He made his senior debut for the Inver Reds in August 2003 at the age of 18 before moving to Lincoln City two years later.

Hughes also had spells at Crystal Palace, Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers, Notts. County, Fleetwood Town, Cambridge United and Tranmere Rovers.

Since returning to Inver Park he has since helped the club secure promotion to the Premiership, played in two European campaigns and won three senior trophies.

"To play for so many big clubs was a huge honour which I will never take for granted, and I can look back fondly at my time with each of them," Hughes told the club website.

"I will forever be grateful that I could return to Inver Park for my last stop as a player. It was a dream to lead my hometown club into Europe for the first time, alongside bringing silverware back to the town over the past few years.

"For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and would like to thank everyone who has supported me since the injury, and to all of the fans for their support over the past five years."