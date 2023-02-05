Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane has moved ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 267th goal for the club and 200th in the Premier League .
The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with a low finish against Manchester City in his 304th Premier League game for Spurs.
Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.
Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.
