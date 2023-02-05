Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints secured their place in Adran Premier's Championship Conference ahead of the second half of the season with a 4-0 win over Abergavenny.

Midweek results meant Saints needed to by win a margin of or more four goals to take the final top four spot.

Lucie Platt set the Saints on their way before Helen Evans scored a second to give them a 2-0 interval lead.

Isobel Redding got the home side's third with Emily Ridge scoring the all important fourth two minutes from time.