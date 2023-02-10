Scottish Gossip: Postecoglou, Leeds, Beale, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains a strong candidate for the Leeds United managerial vacancy but former Celtic forward Andy Walker does not expect the Australian to leave Glasgow at this time. (Sun)
Manager Michael Beale believes Rangers' disappointing Champions League campaign this season was down to many of the players from last term's Europa League run being sidelined. (Record)
Rangers manager Michael Beale refuses to rule a return for midfielder Steven Davis, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury and is out of contract this summer. (Sun)
St Johnstone head of football operations Gus MacPherson believes Rangers' recent criticisms of the McDiarmid Park pitch were "very, very unprofessional". (Record)
MacPherson reveals St Jonhstone's pitch will get attention during the summer. (Courier - subscription required)
Meanwhile, MacPherson says the backlash to Saints' decision to give three of their four to Rangers supporters for the recent Scottish Cup tie was an "an eye opener". (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart, who joined MK Dons on loan in January, has been injured in training and could be out for the rest of the season. (Sun)
Interim boss Barry Robson will strengthen his case to be the next Aberdeen manager with every victory he records, believes former Pittodrie boss Craig Brown. (Record)
Robson believes assistant Steve Agnew will be key to reviving Aberdeen's fortunes. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox admits to being naïve in thinking VAR would only have minor teething problems following its introduction in Scotland. (Courier - subscription required)
Hamilton head coach John Rankin, whose side host Hearts in Friday's Scottish Cup tie, says he "loved" his time coaching with the Tynecastle club but felt he had to move on to progress. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dylan Easton insists Raith Rovers are not afraid of Scottish Cup opponents Motherwell after the Kirkcaldy side reached the SPFL Trust Cup final. (Courier - subscription required)