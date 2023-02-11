Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diogo Jota has started just two Premier League games for Liverpool this season because of injuries

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that forward Diogo Jota, who has been missing for three months with a calf injury, will come back into contention.

This game may come too soon for Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur.

Fabinho could return from illness but Thiago is doubtful with a hip issue and Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate miss out.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nursing a hamstring problem and is "touch and go at best", according to manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche added that Michael Keane, who played a behind-closed-doors game in midweek, is working hard to get match fit.

Long-term absentees James Garner and Ben Godfrey have returned to training following respective back and knee injuries but are not yet available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's atrocious form is one of the reasons this has been such a difficult season for making predictions - you used to be able to bank on them to win every game at Anfield, but not any more.

Everton have also become a tough team to call. Their performance in the win over Arsenal last time out was incredible, and a massive improvement on what they had done before, but it was just one game under Sean Dyche.

I have absolutely no idea whether they will sustain that level, while Liverpool have been so poor for so long now that we are at the stage where I am expecting them to play badly, rather than being surprised by it.

Form normally goes out of the window in derby games, and Liverpool fans must be desperately hoping that is the case.

Everton were well organised and had hunger and desire against Arsenal, and they also carried a threat - I think they will play with the same intensity and I am expecting them to score again too.

Jurgen Klopp's side will always be dangerous going forward too but, at this moment in time, based on Everton's last performance and Liverpool's performances over a long period of time, I have to back Dyche's side - even at Anfield.

I definitely wouldn't have predicted Dyche's victory on his last visit there, with Burnley in 2021 to end Liverpool's 68-game home unbeaten run in the Premier League, but things are very different now.

There is simply no reason to believe the Reds will suddenly turn the corner and start playing any better than they have been, so why would anyone back them to win this game?

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's only victory in their past 22 league games away to Liverpool was by 2-0 in February 2021 (D9, L12).

September's meeting at Goodison Park produced the 12th goalless drawn between the sides in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the competition's history.

Liverpool

Liverpool are winless in four league games in 2023 (D1, L3), one short of their longest run without a top-flight victory under Jurgen Klopp - which came in their opening five matches of 2017.

The Reds are also at risk of failing to score in four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since January 2021, with the fourth game in that sequence a 1-0 home defeat by Burnley, then managed by Sean Dyche.

Victory would give Jurgen Klopp his 250th win as Liverpool manager (D93, L71), with matches settled by penalty shoot-outs classified as draws.

Klopp is also one shy of eight Premier League wins in Merseyside derbies, which would equal Rafael Benitez's record.

The only player to have scored more than one league goal for Liverpool since the World Cup is Leicester's Wout Faes, who netted two own goals in a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on 30 December.

Everton

Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the second time this season.

The Toffees have won two of their last 27 top-flight away matches (D7, L18) and have netted just once in their last six league on the road.

Sean Dyche can become the fourth Everton manager to win his first two Premier League matches in charge of the club, after Joe Royle (who won each of his opening three), David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti.

Just two of the 22 individual managers to have taken charge of Everton in a Merseyside league derby have won their first meeting with Liverpool: Royle in November 1994 and Dick Molyneux in October 1894.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is one shy of 200 Premier League appearances.

