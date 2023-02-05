Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Connor Goldson would love Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent to follow his lead and sign new deals at Rangers but insists replacements must be lined up. (Daily Express) external-link

Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman is still getting used to fans singing his praises and insists there's more from him to come as he revels in a more advanced position. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The brilliant form of Aaron Mooy is a timely reminder to allow players time to settle at Celtic, says the club's former forward Kris Commons. (Daily Mail, print edition)

"Yeah, I don't like attention much," says Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, who now has six goals in nine games and admits to a smile when hearing fans sing his name. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian stalwart Lewis Stevenson hasn't had talks about a new contract yet, but the club's new record holder for league appearances is relaxed about his personal situation. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys jokes that he scored Saturday's wonder goal from his own half as he was too tired to run any further with the ball. (Scottish Sun) external-link

On-loan defender Mattie Pollock is determined to prove a point to parent club Watford by helping Aberdeen push for European qualification. (Press & Journal) external-link

Jordan White insists Ross County had Rangers "worried" in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Ibrox after scoring his fifth goal in seven games against his boyhood heroes. (Football Scotland) external-link