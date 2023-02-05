Last updated on .From the section Man City

The Premier League has accused Manchester City of breaching its financial rules following an investigation.

It has referred the club to a commission over alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

In 2020 City had a two-year ban from European club competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), after Uefa had ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

More to follow.