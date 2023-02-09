Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 11 February

Championship Conference

Cardiff Met v The New Saints; 12:45 GMT: Christian Edwards returns to take charge of The Archers in place of Ryan Jenkins who steps aside to assistant manager due to work commitments. Met are unbeaten in nine league games with their last defeat a 4-0 reverse against Saints in November. Saints head into the second phase unbeaten in the league and 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Bala Town v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Both teams secured their places in the Welsh Cup semi-finals last weekend while Bala also start the second phase having also recently won the Nathaniel MG Cup for the first time. Only a point separates third-placed Penybont and Bala in fifth. The sides drew 1-1 when they last met at Maes Tegid during phase one in October.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Connah's Quay's 15-game unbeaten league run was ended by Haverfordwest in the final game of phase one and Neil Gibson's side are 13 points behind leaders New Saints on second spot. Newtown, who held Nomads to a goalless draw in their last meeting last month, are sixth in the table.

Play-Off Conference

Caernarfon Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Huw Griffiths' Caernarfon will be looking for a change of fortune in the second half of the season after a run of one win in their last 10 league games which saw them miss out on the top six. Haverfordwest are currently a point behind Caernarfon, who won 2-1 when the sides met at The Oval last September through goals from Fidel O'Rourke and Joe Faux.

Flint Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Aberystwyth ended the first phase with a crucial victory after seven games without a league win and are two points above the bottom two. Flint are two points above them in ninth spot. The sides drew 1-1 at the Essity Stadium in December after Aber had won 2-1 at Park Avenue in October.

Pontypridd United v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 GMT: The two sides currently occupying the relegation spots begin the second phase at USW Sport Park. Jamie Reed's Airbus remain without a league win and marooned at the bottom while Pontypridd are two points off safety.