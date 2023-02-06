Last updated on .From the section Football

Harry Kane became Tottenham's leading all-time goal scorer on Sunday - and did Arsenal a favour too

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record scorer, Arsenal fans felt conflicted watching their bitter rivals beat Manchester City, Wolves trolled Jurgen Klopp, while MK Dons and Bristol Rovers had some serious Twitter beef.

Those are just a few of the stories from an action-packed weekend of football, where league leaders Arsenal lost to a Sean-Dyche inspired Everton, Manchester City also faltered and Liverpool fell even further off the pace.

1. King Harry achieves immortality

Harry Kane is untouchable.

The Spurs striker reached a massive milestone on Sunday. His winning goal against Manchester City was his 267th for the club, taking him beyond the record previously held by club legend Jimmy Greaves.

Among all of the plaudits that flooded in, this one, from former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson, definitely felt a little back-handed as compliments go.

2. Dyche inspires Toffees

The Sean Dyche era at Everton started in the best fashion anyone at Goodison could have hoped for - with a win against Premier League table toppers Arsenal on Saturday.

It was just Everton's fourth league win this season, and their second since 22 October, ending a run of 11 games without a victory in all competitions.

So, what did Dyche do so differently? Not much, it seems.

3. 'One of our own?!'

After Arsenal stumbled against Everton, they needed arch-rivals Spurs to do them a big favour against City a day later to retain their five-point advantage at the top.

It's fair to say a few Gunners may have felt a little conflicted watching the whole thing play out on Sunday.

4. Gunners draw blank

In the Women's Super League title race, it's advantage Chelsea after Arsenal and Manchester United both drew 0-0, against West Ham and Everton respectively.

Incredibly, prior to this weekend, it had been a full calendar year since Jonas Eidevall's team had failed to score.

5. Guardiola's Tottenham hoodoo

Pep Guardiola has a terrible record at Spurs and Sunday's result only compounded that.

The fact that he complained afterwards about issues travelling to London just underlines the truth that he is now a fully integrated denizen of the north.

Meanwhile, when diagnosing the loss, some pundits placed more emphasis on squad selection - with Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte both left on the bench, whilst Joao Cancelo of course departed last week for Bayern Munich.

Guardiola may indeed be wondering now whether he should have let the Portuguese full-back go, given the way he has started life in the Bundesliga.

7. Klopp 0-1 Wolves social admin

Jurgen Klopp was left struggling for answers once again this weekend, as his Liverpool side slumped to another embarrassing defeat in what has been a dismal campaign for the Reds.

Saturday's 3-0 loss to Wolves was the Reds' third successive away defeat and their seventh loss of the season.

They didn't stand much chance after conceding twice in the opening 12 minutes.

The Wolves social team were not having any of the German manager's comments about their third goal, however.

8. Big win

Meanwhile, in the WSL, Liverpool clinched an important win in a relegation six-pointer against Reading.

Local hero Missy Bo Kearns opened the scoring for Matt Beard's side who ran out 2-0 winners.

9. Rice's stock on the rise

West Ham dug deep to earn themselves a rare point on the road against high-flying Newcastle on Saturday.

Afterwards, Hammers manager David Moyes didn't hold back in his praise for midfielder Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at the London Stadium and has reportedly refused to sign an extension.

Perhaps Moyes has already started to think about a price for the England midfielder.

10. Feel-good story of the week

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Freiburg 5-1 on Saturday to move level on points with Bayern Munich, with 28-year-old striker Sebastien Haller scoring his first goal since recovering from testicular cancer.

11. European royalty

Nottingham Forest playing Leeds in the top-flight of English football just has a good ring to it.

Steve Cooper's side eked out a narrow win to move six points clear of the relegation places. They were bolstered by the recent addition of three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas.

The 36-year-old keeper joined Forest during the transfer window from Paris St-Germain. Perhaps he fancied playing for a club who have actually won the European Cup?

12. MK Dons v Bristol Rovers gets heated

Finally, League One strugglers MK Dons picked up three points on the road against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

But an argument between both clubs on Twitter about ticket allocation rumbled on well after the final whistle.