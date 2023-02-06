Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford are 12 points off the play-off places and eight points outside the relegation zone

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson has said he is "frustrated and angered" by the club's current form.

His side have lost four consecutive games and only scored one goal in the process, leaving them 15th in League One.

"Right now everyone has a right to be disappointed," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford following Saturday's home defeat by Shrewsbury.

"When the whistle went the players had nothing more to give."

Oxford have won just three of their past 10 games and managed one draw, but Robinson believes his side are turning a corner.

"Last weekend we were so bad at Burton," he said. "But when we came up against Barnsley, who are in the top six, we were the better team and we were also the better side against Shrewsbury.

"But because of where we are in the league and the lack of points that we've picked up, the pressure gets put on you."

'We come in Monday and we have to put it right'

Oxford have failed to claim a point in their past two home games and there is little difference between their home and away form this season - they have earned 18 points at Kassam Stadium and 17 away.

Robinson's side have won five and drawn three in front of home fans, compared with four wins and five draws away, while they have lost seven games at home and six on the road.

"I'm not silly and naive - I appreciate the frustrations," added Robinson.

"It's not a lack of ideas from the staff, we've done this long enough to know how to change shape in games, make subs and coach.

"We come in Monday and we have to put it right - there is no way around it."

'We are all angered by the results'

Robinson isn't overly concerned about a fanbase divided on the club's management, with his side 12 points off the play-off places and eight points outside the relegation zone.

"We're always looking over our shoulder and that's just part of football," he said.

"I didn't see much negativity in the stands on Saturday, the fans were getting behind the players.

"There's probably about 70 football clubs in the same boat as us, but the difference is the issues are only ever greater at your team, because you don't understand the full extent of everyone else's problems.

"The board and me are frustrated and we are all angered by the results, but that's because we care.

"It's all about learning from everything that we do and accepting responsibility - which we have.

"We have to stay strong."

Oxford travel to 19th-placed MK Dons, who they lost to earlier in the season, on Saturday.