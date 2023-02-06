Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Jordan Jones (right) was on Rangers' books for two seasons.

Kilmarnock have confirmed that Wigan Athletic have recalled winger Jordan Jones from his loan spell in Scotland.

Jones, 28, played 16 times for Killie and scored the winner in a Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton last month.

The loan spell at Rugby Park was Jones' second in Scotland. He made 13 appearances for St Mirren last season as they finished ninth in the top tier.

The Northern Ireland international has also had loan spells at Hartlepool, Sunderland and Cambridge.

The goal against Dumbarton was Jones' first of the season for Kilmarnock, and came after he entered the game as 59th-minute substitute.

Wigan, under new manager Shaun Maloney, are bottom of the Championship.