Chris Martin (left) scored 15 goals in two and a half seasons with Bristol City

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have signed former Bristol City striker Chris Martin on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old became a free agent after leaving the Robins on transfer deadline day.

"I'm looking forward to this opportunity," Martin said. external-link "I can contribute goals, link-up play and be a focal point up the pitch."

Martin scored 15 goals in 88 Championship games for Bristol City.

"I have been in a few battles over the years myself, so hopefully I can impress on some of the lads the experience I have managed to pick up and try to help some of the younger players and the lesser-established in this division understand what it takes," he added.

QPR are 14th in the Championship table, having won only one of their past 14 matches.

Head coach Neil Critchley believes Martin's experience will extend beyond the dressing room.

"He's a very good footballer, he has excellent technical ability and he knows his game. He brings a physical presence to the top end of the pitch.

"He also has that experience so he knows what is required during the game, he has that know-how and nous."