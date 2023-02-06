Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in September

Everton will host Liverpool at Goodison Park on 26 March in the first Women's Super League derby at the ground.

It will be the third time in three years Everton Women have played at the stadium, but the first game between the city rivals.

Everton won 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield in September.

The derby was set to take place at Goodison in 2020 but was called off due to bad weather, before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.