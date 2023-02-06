Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United have appealed the red card shown to defender Ryan Edwards in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against Heart of Midlothian.

The Tannadice captain was sent off by Nick Walsh following a VAR check after a first-half tackle on Andy Halliday.

United manager Liam Fox said the 29th-minute decision changed the outcome of the game, as Hearts fought back from going a goal down to win 3-1.

United will go before the Scottish FA in an attempt to overturn his ban.

A club statement read: "Dundee United have today sent a notice of claim form to the Scottish Football Association for wrongful dismissal, relating to Ryan Edwards' sending off at Tynecastle Park."

Edwards would be banned for two games if the red card at Tynecastle stands.

Last week St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark had the red card he was shown against Rangers reduced to a yellow.

Clark was dismissal by referee Willie Collum in the 2-0 defeat but a Scottish FA judicial panel accepted Saints' claim of wrongful dismissal.

However Aberdeen failed to get Ross McCrorie's dismissal against St Mirren downgraded for his elbow on Charles Dunne.