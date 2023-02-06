Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Nathan Thompson began his career at Swindon Town before joining Portsmouth

Nathan Thompson is grateful for a new lease of life at Peterborough United following the return to the club of manager Darren Ferguson.

The 32-year-old defender had not played since November under previous boss Grant McCann.

But he has started all three games since Ferguson began his fourth spell in charge - all of them victories.

"Some managers you click with and other managers you don't," Thompson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"That's no slight on the previous manager, maybe he didn't appreciate my style of play and that's football at times.

"The new manager's come in, we've worked together [before], he knows what I'm about and my qualities."

Thompson joined Peterborough from Portsmouth in the summer of 2019 and Saturday's 2-0 win at Forest Green Rovers was his 100th league appearance for the club.

It came a week after he scored a late own goal in their 2-1 victory against Portsmouth.

Asked whether he was close to leaving during the January transfer window, he said: "Yes, possibly.

"When you get to my age you're keen to carry on playing, and I probably would have looked for pastures new."

Peterborough are seventh in League One, three points behind Barnsley who occupy the last play-off place.

Their next two home games are tough ones against fifth-placed Bolton and second-placed Plymouth, either side of trips to Lancashire to take on Fleetwood Town and Morecambe.