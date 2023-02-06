Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Adam Przybek was most recently at Walsall, making one appearance in the Papa Johns Trophy

League Two promotion contenders Stevenage have signed Wales Under-21 goalkeeper Adam Przybek.

The 22-year-old had been a free agent since leaving Walsall, where he made one appearance in the Papa Johns Trophy before his exit in November.

Przybek started his career at Ipswich and has also played first-team football with Chesterfield and Wycombe.

He replaces Aaron Chapman, who left Steve Evans' Boro earlier on Monday to join National League side Scunthorpe.