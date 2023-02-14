Norwich City v Hull City

NorwichNorwich City19:45HullHull City
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 30Giannoulis
- 17Gomes Sara
- 23McLean
- 10Dowell
- 24Sargent
- 25Hernández
- 11Idah
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 6Gibson
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 22Pukki
- 26Núñez
- 46Gibbs
Hull
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ingram
- 33Christie
- 5Jones
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 16Longman
- 15Woods
- 24Seri
- 30Tetteh
- 19Estupiñán
- 27Slater
Substitutes
- 2Coyle
- 3Elder
- 7Tufan
- 8Docherty
- 10Ebiowei
- 12Darlow
- 20Pelkas
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.