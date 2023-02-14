Coventry City v Millwall

CoventryCoventry City19:45MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Wilson
- 16McNally
- 5McFadzean
- 3Doyle
- 28Eccles
- 38Hamer
- 8Allen
- 7Norton-Cuffy
- 45Palmer
- 27Bidwell
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 4Rose
- 6Kelly
- 18Maguire
- 19Walker
- 32Burroughs
- 36Howley
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 15Cresswell
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 23Saville
- 8Mitchell
- 19Watmore
- 10Flemming
- 39Honeyman
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 7Burke
- 11Malone
- 16Shackleton
- 18Leonard
- 21Voglsammer
- 33Bialkowski
- 50Esse
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to follow.