League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Jensen
  • 50Fernandes
  • 43Pickles
  • 15Sangare
  • 14Longelo
  • 6Coyle
  • 22Martin
  • 11McConville
  • 25Quirk
  • 7Whalley
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 2Clark
  • 8Leigh
  • 12Nottingham
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 28Conneely
  • 30Isherwood
  • 39Woods

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Grimmer
  • 16Willis
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 28Scowen
  • 18Hanlan
  • 7Wheeler
  • 27Campbell
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 5Forino
  • 12McCleary
  • 19Wakely
  • 22Freeman
  • 23Obita
  • 29De Barr
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

Top Stories

