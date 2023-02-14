Accrington Stanley v Wycombe Wanderers

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Jensen
- 50Fernandes
- 43Pickles
- 15Sangare
- 14Longelo
- 6Coyle
- 22Martin
- 11McConville
- 25Quirk
- 7Whalley
- 20Pressley
Substitutes
- 2Clark
- 8Leigh
- 12Nottingham
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 28Conneely
- 30Isherwood
- 39Woods
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 26McCarthy
- 2Grimmer
- 16Willis
- 3Jacobson
- 10Wing
- 28Scowen
- 18Hanlan
- 7Wheeler
- 27Campbell
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 5Forino
- 12McCleary
- 19Wakely
- 22Freeman
- 23Obita
- 29De Barr
- 38Cartwright
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match report to follow.