Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC