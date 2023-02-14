Cambridge United v Cheltenham Town

CambridgeCambridge United19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|30
|19
|7
|4
|54
|31
|23
|64
|2
|Sheff Wed
|29
|18
|8
|3
|50
|20
|30
|62
|3
|Ipswich
|30
|15
|11
|4
|56
|31
|25
|56
|4
|Bolton
|31
|16
|8
|7
|43
|23
|20
|56
|5
|Derby
|29
|15
|8
|6
|47
|24
|23
|53
|6
|Barnsley
|28
|15
|5
|8
|38
|26
|12
|50
|7
|Wycombe
|29
|14
|5
|10
|41
|29
|12
|47
|8
|Shrewsbury
|30
|14
|5
|11
|39
|33
|6
|47
|9
|Peterborough
|28
|14
|2
|12
|45
|37
|8
|44
|10
|Exeter
|30
|10
|8
|12
|42
|42
|0
|38
|11
|Portsmouth
|28
|9
|11
|8
|36
|36
|0
|38
|12
|Charlton
|29
|9
|10
|10
|44
|41
|3
|37
|13
|Lincoln City
|28
|8
|13
|7
|28
|30
|-2
|37
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|30
|10
|7
|13
|43
|53
|-10
|37
|15
|Port Vale
|30
|10
|7
|13
|31
|43
|-12
|37
|16
|Oxford Utd
|31
|9
|9
|13
|35
|37
|-2
|36
|17
|Fleetwood
|29
|7
|11
|11
|33
|34
|-1
|32
|18
|Burton
|29
|8
|7
|14
|38
|56
|-18
|31
|19
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|23
|35
|-12
|30
|20
|MK Dons
|30
|8
|5
|17
|28
|41
|-13
|29
|21
|Morecambe
|29
|6
|10
|13
|32
|46
|-14
|28
|22
|Accrington
|28
|6
|9
|13
|25
|45
|-20
|27
|23
|Cambridge
|29
|7
|5
|17
|24
|49
|-25
|26
|24
|Forest Green
|31
|5
|7
|19
|25
|58
|-33
|22
