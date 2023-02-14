Salford City v Harrogate Town

SalfordSalford City19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|31
|19
|7
|5
|40
|18
|22
|64
|2
|Stevenage
|28
|16
|8
|4
|41
|21
|20
|56
|3
|Carlisle
|30
|14
|10
|6
|48
|28
|20
|52
|4
|Northampton
|29
|14
|9
|6
|43
|29
|14
|51
|5
|Salford
|30
|14
|6
|10
|40
|30
|10
|48
|6
|Mansfield
|29
|13
|7
|9
|43
|37
|6
|46
|7
|Stockport
|29
|13
|6
|10
|42
|28
|14
|45
|8
|Bradford
|28
|12
|9
|7
|35
|28
|7
|45
|9
|Doncaster
|29
|13
|4
|12
|35
|40
|-5
|43
|10
|Swindon
|29
|11
|9
|9
|37
|32
|5
|42
|11
|Tranmere
|30
|11
|8
|11
|32
|28
|4
|41
|12
|Barrow
|30
|12
|5
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|41
|13
|Sutton United
|30
|11
|8
|11
|30
|37
|-7
|41
|14
|Wimbledon
|29
|10
|10
|9
|30
|29
|1
|40
|15
|Walsall
|27
|10
|9
|8
|31
|24
|7
|39
|16
|Colchester
|31
|9
|7
|15
|31
|38
|-7
|34
|17
|Grimsby
|26
|9
|6
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|33
|18
|Newport
|28
|8
|8
|12
|27
|31
|-4
|32
|19
|Crewe
|28
|7
|11
|10
|23
|36
|-13
|32
|20
|Harrogate
|28
|7
|6
|15
|34
|44
|-10
|27
|21
|Crawley
|27
|6
|8
|13
|31
|44
|-13
|26
|22
|Hartlepool
|30
|6
|8
|16
|31
|54
|-23
|26
|23
|Gillingham
|28
|5
|9
|14
|15
|33
|-18
|24
|24
|Rochdale
|30
|5
|6
|19
|24
|45
|-21
|21
