Sutton United v Swindon Town

Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45SwindonSwindon Town
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 22Kizzi
- 4Rowe
- 5Goodliffe
- 3Hart
- 16Ajiboye
- 10Beautyman
- 8Smith
- 7Boldewijn
- 9Bugiel
- 25Wilson
Substitutes
- 13House
- 14Dundas
- 21Gambin
- 24Milsom
- 27Kouassi
- 33Angol
- 35Dennis
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 34Brennan
- 4Clayton
- 20Blake-Tracy
- 21Kadji
- 23Khan
- 5McEachran
- 15Jephcott
- 11Austin
- 3Iandolo
Substitutes
- 10Darcy
- 16Cain
- 17Aguiar
- 24Wakeling
- 31Minturn
- 38Kanu
- 41Copland
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.