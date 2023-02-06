Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen have made contact with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder as the search for a new manager is ramped up by the Pittodrie board. (Daily Record) external-link

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is set to leave Celtic as he closes in on a loan move back to his homeland with Avispa Fukuoka. (Sponichi via Football Scotland external-link )

Ex-Celtic hero Charlie Nicholas reckons manager Ange Postecoglou would be "ideal" for Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp left his role at Anfield. (Daily Express, print edition)

"I have no doubt Ange Postecoglou will manage in the Premier League," says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, but the pundit does not expect the Australian to be interested in the current vacancy at Leeds United. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson wants his old team to "push the boat out" and land Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits to being pleasantly surprised by the fact his captain Callum McGregor has not been subject to more tempting, high-profile bids from English clubs. (Scotsman) external-link

Making Malik Tillman a permanent transfer should be a "no-brainer" for Rangers this summer, says the club's former skipper Barry Ferguson. (Go Radio via Football Scotland external-link )

Former Ibrox star Brian Laudrup reckons this month's Viaplay final is a chance for Rangers to sow seeds of psychological doubt in Celtic, which could affect next season's title race. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes on-loan Leighton Clarkson can be a game changer in a new No.6 role. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hearts defender Craig Halkett reveals he broke down in tears after being told his season was over, having already missed three months due to two hamstring problems. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian academy chief Steve Kean is excited by the prospect of several of the club's under-19s making the step up to the first team - and has challenged them to prove they can mix it with the cream of Europe when they host Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Youth League play-offs this evening. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic and Canada defender Alistair Johnston has amused fans by revealing he's taken to watching Still Game for "Scottish lessons". (Scottish Sun) external-link