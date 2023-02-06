Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton.

Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on".

Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without a win.

"Keep it in the confines of the dressing room if that's the way you feel," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"He's unburdening himself of any responsibility. I don't like that.

"He's not daft - he knows the implications that it will have. It will be taken as a criticism of the manager and his tactics.

"He's a joke for bringing that into the public domain."

Bamford said in his post-match interview: "We needed more runners running past me to drag [Forest's centre-backs] out of position and create a bit more space.

"The whole game was literally two v one, which made it difficult, and unfortunately I couldn't find the answers to solve that."

Leeds are 17th in the table - above the relegation zone only on goal difference - and last won in the league on 5 November.

They play Manchester United twice this week before facing fellow strugglers Everton and Southampton.

Following Sutton's comments on the show, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said: "It was a criticism, I agree, but I don't think it was to 'poke the bear' as much as you're maybe suggesting.

"Players are asked very quickly after games to respond."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith added: "It could equally be a criticism of his team-mates. It's an honest thing to say - it's an assessment - and it's maybe not quite got that ulterior motive that you're reading into it."

Sutton, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 and made one appearance for England, responded by saying: "It's open to interpretation. He (Bamford) doesn't strike me as somebody who wouldn't understand where comments like this would lead.

"He's criticising the manager, the tactics. Things like this snowball. It's great he's honest - but it's only going to cause trouble."