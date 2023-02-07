Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Christos Tzolis has only played 18 games for Norwich since joining them in the summer of 2021

Norwich full-back Dimitris Giannoulis has backed fellow Greece international Christos Tzolis to make an impact after his return to Carrow Road.

The £8.8m winger joined Dutch club FC Twente last summer in a season-long loan deal.

But he was recalled by the Canaries last month and put straight into the squad by new head coach David Wagner.

"He's a good friend of mine. I'm really happy for him and he will help the team get promoted," Giannoulis said.

"It's a big chance for him. He's been great in training."

Tzolis was a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Championship leaders Burnley - his first appearance for the Canaries since April last year.

Prior to the Burnley game, Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk: "When he was signed [by Norwich], he'd just turned 19. Now he's just turned 21 and it's still a very young age.

"We should give him time to adapt to our training regime, but what is great is he was so keen to come back here to Norwich.

"He is our player, he has a long-term contract, so every week he can work with us will help and this is why I was so keen to get him back as soon as possible."

Norwich are now 10th in the table, but only two points outside the play-off places.

Giannoulis said former Huddersfield boss Wagner had brought a new "intensity" since being appointed as Dean Smith's successor.

"He's asking for more and we will give more," he added.

"It's always good for everyone when you have a new manager because everyone tries harder."