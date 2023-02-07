Last updated on .From the section Football

Queiroz was an assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Former Portugal and Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz has been appointed Qatar head coach, replacing Felix Sanchez.

His contract lasts until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Queiroz, 69, led Iran at the 2022 World Cup and has also managed South Africa, Colombia and Egypt.

Qatar took part in the World Cup finals for the first time last year as hosts, losing all three group games to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.