Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper had started every League One game this season

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 23-year-old went off after 34 minutes of Argyle's 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cooper has started all 29 of second-placed Plymouth's League One games this season, keeping 11 clean sheets.

He will have further scans this week before visiting a specialist in London and starting his recovery.

Back-up keeper Callum Burton is likely to deputise in Cooper's absence.

Analysis - 'A big blow for Plymouth'

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Cooper's injury is a big blow to promotion-chasing Argyle.

Widely seen as one of the best goalkeepers in League One - and one of the most promising young keepers in the country - he had been an ever-present in the league this season.

But Argyle manager Steven Schumacher outlined his confidence in Cooper's deputy Callum Burton after the match - reiterating the praise he gave the former Cambridge United man when he agreed a contract extension in September.