Willi Orban featured for RB Leipzig in their 0-0 draw with Cologne on Saturday

As excuses for missing training go, Willi Orban has an exemplary one.

Potentially saving another person's life.

This week, the RB Leipzig centre-back will undergo a blood stem cell donation after being found as a match for someone with blood cancer.

Orban, a Hungary international, will have his blood stem cells harvested on Wednesday having taken injections to increase the number of stem cells in his blood in the build-up.

"Of course I was surprised when I received the info that I was a match," said Orban, who has been registered with Germany's national bone marrow donor registry since 2017.

"I without a doubt wanted to make the donation as soon as possible. I have the chance to potentially save another person's life with very little effort.

"It was a no brainer. I hope my donation will help the recipient to recover from their illness."

Orban has been ruled out of team training since Sunday and it is currently unclear if he will be able to play against Union Berlin on Saturday.

His club, fourth in the Bundesliga, are working with national and international doping authorities to manage the process.

But as Germany-born Orban himself says, "football is of secondary importance" to life and he hopes many more will follow in his footsteps.

"I might of course miss the Union game but even with my sporting ambitions, football is of secondary importance," he said.

"Those who know me know that I will do everything I can in order to rejoin the team as soon as possible.

"I hope this inspires more people to register. The process was really simple and I feel like I've been very well looked after. My example shows that it makes total sense to register."