Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time.

The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley.

Asides from an EFL Cup defeat on penalties, it was a first loss for the Owls since 4 October, 22 matches ago.

"I'm delighted for these lads, I've given them hell the last couple of days," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I wasn't happy with the performance on Saturday [in the 3-2 home defeat by Burton] so over the last couple of days we've been working hard, watching a lot of videos, getting an understanding of how we want to play.

"On Saturday, nobody listened. Today was exceptional, every single person did their job. Balls in the box they defended with their lives.

"I thought we dictated the game really well. The second half was always going to be a little bit deeper. From start to finish I thought the lads were exceptional. It was always going to be a hard game and they stood up to it."

In contrast to the high-flying Owls, Brown's side are just two points above the third-tier relegation zone after four successive defeats.

They travel to Charlton on Saturday looking for their first league win since 1 January.