Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer thanked fans for seeing "the bigger picture" following their FA Cup defeat by League Two club Grimsby Town.

The Hatters have been in impressive form in the Championship, winning their last three games without conceding a goal to go fourth in the table.

But they lost their fourth-round replay 3-0 at Blundell Park - with all the goals scored in the first half.

"It's not how we wanted to bow out of the cup, by any means," said Lockyer.

"We weren't hungry enough in the first half and it shows that if we come off our standards even slightly, then we'll get punished.

"It hurts and it's a learning curve for us but in a way, I'm glad it's happened in the cup and not in a league game."

The result denied Luton a fifth-round reunion with former boss Nathan Jones, who left them in November to take charge at Southampton.

But the travelling supporters did not take out their disappointment on the players following the final whistle.

"When we went over to the fans at the end, it would have been easy for them to be effing and blinding at us when we'd just lost 3-0 to a League Two side," Wales international Lockyer told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"But they weren't, they were right behind us, they were singing and I think that shows the togetherness we've built with the fans.

"Hopefully they can see the bigger picture and I think they do see that. It isn't plain sailing, there's always going to be bumps in the road - we're all trying to be successful but Grimsby are no pushovers and after we gave them the first goal it was always going to be uphill."

Luton resume their league campaign with trips to Coventry and Preston in the space of five days before taking on Championship leaders Burnley at Kenilworth Road on 18 February.

They are 10 points behind second-placed Sheffield United, and so may have to settle for a place in the play-offs - which they achieved under Jones last season - but only six points separate the teams currently third and 10th.