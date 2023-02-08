Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Evans made her Wales debut against Norway in 2016

Wales defender Gemma Evans could win her 50th cap after being named in Gemma Grainger's squad for the Pinatar Cup later this month.

Midfielder Hannah Cain returns after being out of international contention for 15 months due to knee surgery.

Wales boss Grainger has selected 27 players for the friendly tournament.

Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock is included, as is all-time record scorer Helen Ward, but Ffion Morgan misses out through injury.

Defender Evans will win her landmark 50th cap if she plays twice in Wales' three matches, with Grainger's side facing the Philippines (Wednesday, 15 February at 19:30 GMT), Iceland (Saturday, 18 February at 19:30 GMT) and Scotland (Tuesday, 21 February at 14:05 GMT).

Sheffield United goalkeeper Bethan Davies has received a first call-up while Bristol City duo Alice Griffiths and Ella Powell are recalled.

Davies will join the squad during the tournament when fellow goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel, who recently signed a new deal with Manchester United, will link up with Wales Under-19s for a tournament in Portugal.

The recall of Leicester midfielder Cain is significant for Grainger, who recently signed a new deal as Wales boss, as she looks to build on Wales reaching a World Cup qualifying play-off final for the first time.

Cain was given a first Wales cap by Grainger, having switched her allegiance from England, where she played under her now Wales boss for England's under-17s, 19s and 21s.

Esther Morgan also returns after injury, with Ffion Morgan Wales' only fitness absentee.

Wales centurion (100 appearances) Natasha Harding is out for the rest of the season with injury, but she is not being considered for international selection for personal reasons.

Wales: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Safia Middleton-Patel, Bethan Davies, Rhiannon Roberts, Charlie Escourt, Hayley Ladd, Josie Green, Gemma Evans, Lily Woodham, Esther Morgan, Sophie Ingle, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Jess Fishlock, Ceri Holland, Megan Wynne, Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Elise Hughes, Georgia Walters, Carrie Jones, Hannah Cain, Rachel Rowe, Ella Powell, Alice Griffiths, Maria Francis-Jones.