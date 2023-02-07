Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lia Walti, who joined the Gunners in 2018, has been out since mid-January

Arsenal will welcome Switzerland midfielder Lia Walti back from injury for Wednesday's Continental League Cup semi-final against holders Manchester City.

The Gunners are still without key forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead who have long-term injuries.

City will conduct late checks on Demi Stokes and Esme Morgan who are both closing in on returns from injury.

Defender Alanna Kennedy should be available for selection for City.

West Ham face Chelsea on Thursday in the other semi-final with the winners meeting in the final at Selhurst Park on 5 March.

However, City's trip to London is the first of an intriguing double-header between the sides, with Arsenal travelling to Manchester on Saturday in the Women's Super League. The Gunners are currently third in the table, above fourth-placed City on goal difference.

City are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to September and manager Gareth Taylor is relishing the prospect of his side competing for trophies on multiple fronts.

They face Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round on 26 February and are just five points behind WSL leaders Chelsea.

"[We've seen] really high levels from the team, good results and again we're getting down to the business end of the season," Taylor said.

"[We have] 10 games left in the WSL, I think it's an exciting moment being in three competitions and looking forward to all of them."

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has played down any idea he is likely to prioritise either of their two fixtures against City above the other.

"It's more important for us to win the game in order to qualify for a final which would be great," said Eidevall.

"The next game is the most important one. That's always the case but of course we want to play as well as possible to have a good feeling going up to Manchester at the weekend."