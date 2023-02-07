Last updated on .From the section Irish

James Teelan opened the scoring for Newry City at Stangmore Park

Ballinamallard United and Newry City tasted success in the North West Cup and Mid Ulster Cup finals.

Patrick Ferry scored a hat-trick as Ballinamallard defeated a youthful Coleraine 4-1 in the North West Cup.

Ferry's hat-trick and Caolan McAleer put the Mallards into a big lead before Eamon Fyfe scored a consolation for the Bannsiders at the Showgrounds.

James Teelan and Thomas Lockhart scored as Newry City beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0 in the Mid Ulster Cup.

Teelan scored in the sixth minute as Newry won the trophy for the first time since the 2011-12 season at Stangmore Park.

Lockhart netted a second for Darren Mullen's side just before the break and Newry held on for their 16th cup success.