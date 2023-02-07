Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Zecira Musovic was part of the Sweden squad at the 2022 European Championships

Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has signed a new deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old Sweden international joined the Blues from Rosengard in January 2021.

"Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I've had here," said Musovic.

"I've been able to work with the best coaches in the world - the goalkeeping coach, and [manager] Emma [Hayes] and her team."

Defending champions Chelsea are top of the Women's Super League after 12 games so far this season, two points ahead of Manchester United.

Musovic said: "I feel like this is just the start and the best is yet to come. I'm really excited to see how far we can go as a team, but also me individually."