Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Manager Phil Parkinson and defender Ben Tozer defended Wrexham's conduct after criticism from Billy Sharp following the Dragons' FA Cup defeat at Sheffield United.

United will face Tottenham in round five after sealed a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Blades veteran Sharp said Wrexham had been "eyeing up Spurs", but Tozer disputed his claims.

"I don't think any of our lads have said anything disrespectful," Tozer said.

"We certainly approached the game properly but if that's the way the want to be then that's the way they want to be."

Anel Ahmedhodzic had put United ahead early in the second half at Bramall Lane before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level.

Mullin saw a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp and Berge scored in stoppage time to end the National League club's memorable cup run.

Tensions ran high after the game with players clashing in the tunnel, and Sharp was forthright in his post-match comments.

"I am glad we've beaten them," Sharp told ITV Sport.

"They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in ours, but I wasn't happy with a few of their players there.

"The way they've been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs before the game - they had not even beaten us.

"They thought we would just roll over when they got back in it and I think the referee was helping them as well, I don't think he gave me one foul all night."

Wrexham manager Parkinson was unimpressed with Sharp's post-match reaction.

"I was a bit disappointed with Billy to be honest, shouting down the tunnel," Parkinson said.

"I think he was disrespectful. The message to Billy is: 'You're better than that - our players are humble people'."

Former Northampton, Newport and Cheltenham player Tozer said post-match events had put a "dampener" on a thrilling replay.

"He [Sharp] should show more respect to us," Tozer said.

"I said to him face to face 'show a bit more humility'. We've congratulated them on the win. We haven't come in sulking, we've walked as one down the tunnel as normal. It's just a shame that's the way it's ended.

"They showed a real lack of humility. But listen that's the way they want to be and I feel that if we'd won that game, we would have shown a lot more humility and respect."