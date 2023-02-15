Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|31
|20
|9
|2
|62
|27
|35
|69
|2
|Sheff Utd
|30
|18
|7
|5
|51
|24
|27
|61
|3
|Middlesbrough
|31
|15
|6
|10
|50
|36
|14
|51
|4
|Luton
|30
|13
|10
|7
|38
|30
|8
|49
|5
|Sunderland
|31
|13
|9
|9
|46
|33
|13
|48
|6
|Watford
|32
|12
|11
|9
|38
|35
|3
|47
|7
|Millwall
|30
|13
|7
|10
|36
|30
|6
|46
|8
|Norwich
|31
|13
|6
|12
|43
|36
|7
|45
|9
|Blackburn
|30
|14
|3
|13
|32
|36
|-4
|45
|10
|West Brom
|30
|12
|8
|10
|39
|32
|7
|44
|11
|Coventry
|31
|11
|9
|11
|33
|33
|0
|42
|12
|Hull
|32
|11
|8
|13
|38
|47
|-9
|41
|13
|Reading
|31
|12
|5
|14
|35
|46
|-11
|41
|14
|Preston
|30
|11
|7
|12
|27
|36
|-9
|40
|15
|Bristol City
|30
|10
|9
|11
|40
|39
|1
|39
|16
|Swansea
|30
|10
|9
|11
|43
|45
|-2
|39
|17
|QPR
|32
|10
|9
|13
|33
|43
|-10
|39
|18
|Birmingham
|31
|10
|8
|13
|36
|40
|-4
|38
|19
|Stoke
|30
|9
|7
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|34
|20
|Rotherham
|31
|7
|12
|12
|34
|42
|-8
|33
|21
|Cardiff
|32
|8
|8
|16
|24
|36
|-12
|32
|22
|Wigan
|30
|7
|8
|15
|28
|49
|-21
|29
|23
|Huddersfield
|30
|7
|7
|16
|28
|39
|-11
|28
|24
|Blackpool
|30
|6
|10
|14
|30
|45
|-15
|28
