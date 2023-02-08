Last updated on .From the section Football

Domenico Tedesco has been out of work since being sacked as RB Leipzig in September

Former Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco has been appointed Belgium head coach.

The 37-year-old, who was born in Italy but also holds German citizenship, has signed a contract until after the 2024 European Championship.

He replaces Roberto Martinez, who stood down after six years in charge following Belgium's group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

"It is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium," said Tedesco.

"I'm really looking forward to the task and I'm extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation."

Tedesco's first match in charge is a Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on 24 March.

Who is Domenico Tedesco?

After a low-key playing career in the German lower divisions, Tedesco began coaching at the age of 31 with the Stuttgart and Hoffenheim youth teams.

His first managerial role was a short spell in charge of lower division side Erzgebirge Aue before joining Schalke ahead of the 2017-18 season.

He led them to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga in his first season in charge but was sacked in March 2019 after a run of seven games without a win, including a 7-0 Champions League defeat by Manchester City.

A two-year spell at Spartak Moscow followed, before he joined RB Leipzig in December 2021. Leipzig won the German Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, but Tedesco was sacked in September after a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign.

He joins a Belgium side looking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing performance in Qatar.

The Red Devils, who had claimed third place in the 2018 Euros, went into the World Cup as the world's second-ranked team but were eliminated at the group stage after winning only one of their three matches and scoring just once.

Former Swansea, Wigan and Everton boss Martinez stepped down immediately after their World Cup exit but has since been named Portugal head coach.