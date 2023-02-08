Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Burrows will start a new job at Aberdeen after 15 years with Motherwell

Alan Burrows has been appointed as the chief executive at Aberdeen on leaving the same position at Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Burrows announced his Fir Park departure last month, having been in the role since 2014.

He will start in his new job on 27 February, the Pittodrie club has announced.

"There is so much potential at this club and so many exciting projects already well under way," said Burrows.

"There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie."

Burrows worked at Motherwell for six years before being promoted to chief executive.

"I was fortunate enough to have a number of clubs make contact with me," he added. "However, I was most intrigued by the Aberdeen opportunity.

"I want to place on record my sincere thanks to all my friends and colleagues at Motherwell for 15 memorable years. I wish the club, the directors, the staff, players and the supporters, who were very good to me, every success in the future."