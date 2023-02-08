Last updated on .From the section Watford

Rey Manaj only started two league games for Watford and last played in December

Watford have released former Barcelona forward Rey Manaj from his contract by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old Albanian agreed a three-year deal when he arrived last summer for an undisclosed fee.

But he has only made seven appearances, largely because of injury, and scored once in a 1-1 draw away to Birmingham City early in the season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have left loan recruit Kortney Hause off their squad list for the rest of the campaign.

The 27-year-old is on a season-long loan at Vicarage Road from Aston Villa, but played the last of his three games for the club in September.

Each club can register up to 25 players over the age of 21 and his name is not among the 24 confirmed by Watford for the remainder of 2022-23.

Midfielder Dan Gosling, who suffered a serious Achilles injury against Bristol City in November, has also been omitted from the squad.