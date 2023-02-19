Colin Fallaize (left) has been alongside Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC coach Colin Fallaize says his side can avoid relegation if they can keep their current squad fit.

The Green Lions lost 4-2 at Ashford Town on Saturday, having won their previous two matches.

The islanders have won four of their past seven games as the likes of Ross Allen and Dave Rihoy have returned.

Fallaize told BBC Radio Guernsey: "I hope we can keep the strong personnel to try and work for those points, and that'll be the difference for us."

Wayne Ridgley's 14th-minute penalty gave Ashford, who are 15th in Isthmian League South Central, a 1-0 half-time lead over 18th-placed Guernsey - who are four points clear of the automatic relegation places.

Chad Goulter added a second five minutes after the break before Keene Domaille pulled one back three minutes later.

But goals from Javin Dougan and Ricky Johnson sealed the win for the hosts before Keanu Marsh got a consolation goal in the final minute.

Guernsey are still awaiting the return from injury of key attackers Will Fazakerley - who has not featured since October - and Charlton Gauvain, who is recovering from ankle surgery after a pre-season injury.

"If we can keep the personnel that we've had over the past few weeks in a fit enough state and then a couple of the others who are on the fringe - there's a couple of really good boys who haven't yet been involved this season that are on their way back - then that third of the season we may be able to find some of those points," Fallaize added.

"We've got to take them wherever we can get them, so hopefully we'll balance out our little bits of luck and we'll get our little bounce of the ball, and hopefully we'll create a few bumps in the road for other people."