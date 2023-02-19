Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side play eight more games before the end of March

Truro City boss Paul Wotton described his side's 1-1 draw with Hartley Wintney as "two points dropped".

Matt Wright gave the White Tigers a 23rd-minute lead, but Zidan Akers levelled eight minutes later.

City missed a number of chances to score as they remain second in Southern Premier South, a point off leaders Weston-super-Mare from two extra games.

"We were ridiculously dominant in the game and should have won four or five-nil," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We didn't, conceded a terrible goal when we were 1-0 up and cruising and then second half just kept knocking but couldn't get the goal to get us the three points.

"It's hugely frustrating and disappointing, but we pick ourselves up and we've got another game on Tuesday and we go again."

City travel to fifth-placed Poole Town knowing they could still be top had Weston not scored a stoppage-time winner at Hendon on Saturday.

Wotton's side are six points clear of third-placed Chesham United and 16 in front of Poole in the last play-off place as they aim for promotion to National League South.

"We made some strange decisions in the final third and lacked a bit of quality in front of goal, but it wasn't for a lack of effort that's for sure," added Wotton.

"On another day you win the game comfortably, but we didn't.

"The schedule's pretty relentless at the minute, so we've got to recover properly and go again at Poole."