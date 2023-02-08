Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Paul Konchesky's West Ham will have confidence behind them after holding high-flying Arsenal at the weekend

Continental Cup - West Ham v Chelsea Date: Thursday, 3 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final.

West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to a goalless draw in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Hayes' Chelsea are looking to reach a fourth consecutive League Cup final.

"He's got an underdog mentality with that group and they know they're punching hard for him and the club," she said.

Chelsea lost 3-1 to Manchester City in last season's final after winning back-to-back trophies while West Ham are aiming to reach the final of the competition for the first time.

Hayes said the match will be a "tough slog" against a team who have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four games.

"I think Paul's done a great job with them, they're organised out of possession and they've got a tonne of threats, especially in the transition and on set-pieces," she added.

"Our team are very, very clear about how hard it is going to be to score a goal against them. We know that there's a cup final place at stake and we have to be very much up for this."

West Ham took points off Arsenal for the first time in the club's history at the weekend after a hard-fought defensive performance, with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saving nine shots

Former West Ham men's player Konchesky, who took charge in the summer, hopes his team's work ethic will be rewarded.

"I think it would be fantastic if we could do it [reach the final]," the West Ham boss said. "This group of players and staff really deserve it because they work incredibly hard.

"For me personally, it would be special to reach a final in my first season as a manager - but we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves. We know it will be tough against Chelsea, but if we perform to the levels that we know we can reach then why can't it be us?"

West Ham are missing Jessica Zui, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October and Konchesky said the game comes "too soon" for Belgian defender Amber Tysiak, who joined in the January window.