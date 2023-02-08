Former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez scored as Marseille knocked Paris St-Germain, the record 14-time winners, out of the French Cup.
Sanchez fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos' foul on Cengiz Under.
Ramos equalised but Marseille won it through a goal by Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.
PSG included Lionel Messi and Neymar but were unable to find another equaliser in the last-16 tie.
Marseille, who are second in Ligue 1 behind PSG, last won the French Cup in 1988-89.
The two sides meet again on 26 February in the league in Marseille, who trail the leaders by eight points.
Line-ups
Marseille
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1López
- 2MbembaBooked at 49mins
- 4Gigot
- 5Rongier
- 7Clauss
- 6GuendouziBooked at 48mins
- 8Veretout
- 3KolasinacSubstituted forKaboréat 63'minutes
- 9ÜnderSubstituted forOunahiat 86'minutes
- 11Malinovskyi
- 10SánchezSubstituted forCarvalho Oliveiraat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kaboré
- 13Payet
- 14Ounahi
- 15Carvalho Oliveira
- 16Blanco
- 17Elmaz
PSG
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 3Nuno MendesBooked at 64mins
- 9DaniloSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 63'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 7VitinhaSubstituted forEkitikeat 63'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forSolerat 76'minutes
- 11Neymar
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 12Pembélé
- 13Bitshiabu
- 14Bernat
- 15Ekitike
- 16Rico
- 17Gharbi
- 18Soler
- 19Zaïre-Emery
- 20Letellier
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12