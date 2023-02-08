Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Giorgos Giakoumakis' last goal for Celtic was in January's League Cup semi-final

Celtic have confirmed striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

The Greece international, 28, leaves the Scottish Premiership champions after 18 months in Glasgow.

Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in 29 appearances as he helped Celtic reclaim their league crown last season and win the League Cup.

On his Instagram, Giakoumakis thanked fans for the "incredible journey" during his spell with the club.

He added: "I loved and was loved by the incomparable, amazing Celtic fans! Thank you very much! You will forever be in my heart and mind!

"I will be forever grateful to you!"

Giakoumakis, who joined from Dutch side VVV Venlo, scored nine times in 28 appearances for Celtic this season, the last of which came in last month's League Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock.

But he has not featured since then after various clubs showed an interest in signing him amid a lack of game time.

Atlanta announced the striker has signed a contract to 2026.