European Super League: New proposal would be open competition, says organisers

Arsenal fans protest against the proposed European Super League
Plans for a European Super League led to protests outside Premier League stadiums

A new-look European Super League would be a competition with no permanent members and based on sporting performance, says A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

A22 Sports Management is a company promoting a revamped European league.

The company backed a 12-club ESL proposal in 2021 that failed to materialise after protests against it.

"The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing," Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.

"It's time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football.

"But when important decisions are at stake, they are too often forced to sit idly by on the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations crumble around them."

The original plans for the ESL in 2021 contained 20 teams - 12 founding members and three unnamed clubs they expected to join later, plus five clubs who would have qualified annually based on their domestic achievements.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham backed out of the project within 48 hours following widespread condemnation.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, however, are still pushing for an ESL.

Reichart says the new ESL would contain up to 80 teams, each guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season and continue to play in their domestic leagues.

In December, Uefa and Fifa received significant backing in their bid to block the creation of a European Super League.

In a report released by the European Court of Justice, its advocate general said the rules of football's European and world governing bodies were "compatible with EU competition law".

It had been claimed Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined a breakaway league.

A final ruling will be made by a 15-member Grand Chamber in spring.

A22 has not been deterred by the legal opinion and has been engaged in "comprehensive dialogue with stakeholders across Europe on the future of club football".

It has also developed 10 principles, including broad-based and meritocratic competitions and development and finance for women's football, which would be the foundation for the new ESL.

"Our talks have also made it clear that clubs often find it impossible to speak out publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to thwart opposition," Reichart added.

"Our dialogue was open, honest, constructive and resulted in clear ideas about what changes are needed and how they could be implemented.

"There is a lot to do and we will continue our dialogue."

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 10:11

    Clubs involved are virtually bankrupt due to overspending so looking to English Clubs and their income generation to bail them out. Becoming desperate

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 10:25

      cb replied:
      Is football about competition or is it about cash...? Ok too simplistic, but without the essense in sport of not knowing the winner & competition it just becomes another form of reality TV, some love that, good luck w it.
      FFP needs to be inforced and throw the book at those flouting it, same w a super league. Want to see the best play but not at a lack of competition.

  • Comment posted by Thomas Lloyd, today at 10:10

    You can dress it up however you like, it will always be a money grab.

    European football is "on its knees" because of the proliferation of ridiculous big money deals, paying way over the odds.

    • Reply posted by PsychLove, today at 10:24

      PsychLove replied:
      Of course it's all about money. There's no need for another league format in Europe, we have the league format all year round domestically it's more enjoyable for the European football to take a knockout format alongside rather than another league alongside another league.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:15

    As for "It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football", what utter tosh. There are no entrepreneurs in football, just wealthy folk & insitutions using high profile clubs as playthings for their own purposes, without regard for the fans.

    A22 sound like a right bunch of {insert epithet of choice}!!

  • Comment posted by Nic, today at 10:09

    These clowns just won't learn. This sort of idea has no place in our game.

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 10:15

      Mad World replied:
      "Our Game"

      It ceased to be that a very long time ago

  • Comment posted by WornerBros, today at 10:15

    Juventus, Real Madrid & Barcelona leading this, they are the hallmark of everything that is wrong in football……. No thanks.

    • Reply posted by 6060 842, today at 10:22

      6060 842 replied:
      Why are they 'everything thats wrong' in football?

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 10:14

    Premier League clubs do not need the Super League. Not a chance the likes of Real Madrid or Barca pushing this if it was the other way around. Why change a good thing.

    • Reply posted by ken, today at 10:25

      ken replied:
      Exactly they were happy while they sat atop the pie

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 10:11

    Not this again. We don’t want it or need it.

    Football is for the fans.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 10:11

    So why not do this in the first place, instead of the rich becoming richer. Lowly Liverpools position at the moment is the reason why open competition should always remain

    • Reply posted by 6060 842, today at 10:24

      6060 842 replied:
      With investment, Liverpool are an example of the rich becoming richer.

      The club was bought for virtually nothing by Fenway and is worth around 2 billion?

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 10:13

    The fans don't want it they know what it is and what it will become.

    This is just a way of introducing the Super League step by step, nothing more than that.

  • Comment posted by keep going, today at 10:16

    All the european teams looks with envy towards the premier league.
    The Premiership is the golden goose, and the SKY deal shows the money that can be generated.
    If it goes through, money will vanish from the english game...

    The ajarks are circling.... There's a reason all the yanks suddenly are 'soccer' fans.

    • Reply posted by Johnathon Maximus, today at 10:19

      Johnathon Maximus replied:
      It does fascinate me how pointlessly hostile UK football fans are to any semblance of Americans participating or enjoying the game.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 10:14

    As much as they try and push this to try and stave off the consequences of their financial irresponsibility, the fans will always push back and stop it. can't have the revenue without people to watch the games.

    • Reply posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 10:16

      OswaldCobblepot replied:
      Unfortunately that is not true unless fans stop paying Sky as well as not going to games

  • Comment posted by Red83, today at 10:15

    Yeah right …open to the clubs backed by corrupt £millions

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:12

    "Open..." - only to those with pots of cash!

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 10:15

    Do do this they will also want to stop cup replays possibly drop the league Cup and will want to reduce the teams in the prem

    I say no thank you why should the majority suffer for the few to get richer

  • Comment posted by Ragzzz, today at 10:12

    When will they realise it is the 'big' clubs in Europe who can't stand to ever slip down their leagues for a little while who are destroying the game lower down and creating the monstous fees & wages they can't afford.

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 10:27

    These people just take the fun out of everything in life.

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 10:22

    The Premier League is NOT 'collapsing at the foundations', it's thriving, only the badly run leagues are collapsing because they are not competitive.
    Long live the EPL.

    • Reply posted by kopper, today at 10:25

      kopper replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 10:19

    Entrepreneurial risk. Tells you all you need to know about what angle they're coming from with this. Nothing about what's right for the fans, it's about what can make these clowns even more money than now.

  • Comment posted by Elite, today at 10:22

    If it was to happen what would the trophy be? Would anyone want a trophy that is not that old 'big ears' European cup that they have been fighting to get hold of for decades? Even the change to the champions league kept that same trophy.

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 10:24

      Elite replied:
      All this could have been avoided if fee and wage caps had been introduced by Fifa years ago.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 10:22

    Is football about competition or is it about cash...? Ok too simplistic, but without the essense in sport of not knowing the winner & competition it just becomes another form of reality TV, some love that, good luck w it.
    FFP needs to be inforced and throw the book at those flouting it, same w a super league. Want to see the best play but not at a lack of competition.

